Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is one proud NBA brother to Jaylen Brown after the Boston Celtics star revealed his ambition to create a “Black Wall Street.”

In his press conference on Wednesday after officially signing his five-year, $304 million contract extension with the Celtics–the richest deal in NBA history (at least for now)–Brown was asked what he plans to do with the generational wealth he's set to earn. The Celtics star then answered with one of the most incredible responses fans have ever heard from athletes, saying that he wants to “attack the wealth disparity here” and “bring Black Wall Street” to Boston.

“I want to launch a project to bring Black Wall Street here in Boston. I want to attack the wealth disparity here. I think there’s analytics that supports that stimulating the wealth gap could actually be something that could be better meant for the entire economy,” Brown shared, via CNN.

“With the biggest financial deal in NBA history, it makes sense to talk about one year investment in community, but … the wealth disparity here that nobody wants to talk about is top five in the US (and) is something that we can all improve on it. It's unsettling.”

Draymond Green saw Jaylen Brown's amazing response and could only say two words to describe it, though it was enough to show how impressed he was. Green shared the video of Brown's answer on Instagram and wrote, “Well said.”

After his $304 million extension with the Celtics, Jaylen Brown said he wants to use his money to "help stimulate the overall economy and I want to bring Black Wall Street here." Draymond Green loved it: "Well said." pic.twitter.com/mAi3JdrnAL — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) July 27, 2023

It's definitely heartwarming to hear Jaylen Brown's plan. And as everyone who follows the NBA knows, the Celtics star is a man of action. For those who missed it, on the day that his massive extension was announced, he was actually at MIT having a robotic session with students.

Brown is one of the smartest guys in the NBA, and he's also one of the best leader in the Association. There's no denying that he deserves the massive pay he's getting, and lucky for Celtics fans and all of Boston, the superstar knows exactly how to use his money to create a positive impact on the community.