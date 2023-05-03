Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green gives Joel Embiid the credit he is due after the Philadelphia 76ers big man took home the 2022-23 season MVP award.

Embiid beat both two-time MVPs Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo to claim the honor, and he did so by a wide margin in the voting. The Sixers star got a total of 915 points off 73 first-place votes, while Jokic and Antetokounmpo got 674 and 606 points, respectively.

In the latest episode of his podcast, Green discussed Embiid’s MVP win and shared his thoughts why he believes the All-Star center deserves the recognition. Aside from noting that it’s a “long overdue” and “well deserved” win, the Warriors vet explained that he loves that Embiid was open and vocal in his desire to win the highest individual award in the league.

“To put that pressure on yourself and actually go deliver, I got a bunch of love and respect for that,” Green said of Embiid, via The Volume.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"To put that pressure on yourself and actually go deliver, I got a bunch of love and respect for that" —@Money23Green gives @JoelEmbiid his flowers after winning NBA MVP pic.twitter.com/sdgKjQz5nC — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) May 3, 2023

Of course not a lot of people are happy about Joel Embiid’s win. Denver Nuggets fans, in particular, criticized Embiid and slammed the voters for snubbing Nikola Jokic despite the historical season that the Serbian had.

As Draymond Green said it, though, there is no denying that the Embiid is equally deserving of the MVP plum. He has finished as a runner-up to Jokic in the previous two seasons, and in 2022-23, he only elevated his game further and left no doubt why he should win it this time around.

Regardless of what the haters think, Embiid is officially the 2022-23 MVP.