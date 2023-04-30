Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Stephen Curry left the whole NBA world stunned after his insane Game 7 display propelled the Golden State Warriors over the Sacramento Kings. The likes of Trae Young, DeMar DeRozan and plenty of his peers in the league couldn’t be more hyped up after he showed everyone what greatness is all about.

Chef Curry cooked the Kings on Sunday afternoon, as he exploded for 50 points on an insane 20-of-38 shooting. He made seven of his 18 shots from the 3-point line, and while he did miss a couple of freebies, it didn’t really stop him from dominating.

With his 50-piece against the Kings, Curry even made history for the most points ever in a Game 7. Kevin Durant previously held the record with 48.

NBA stars quickly took to Twitter to share their reaction to the Curry masterclass, all of them heaping praise on the GOAT shooter.

“Unreal Performance. Steph Different,” Trae Young wrote. DeMar DeRozan added, “Chef Curry a bad man!!”

Anfernee Simons furthered, “Steph cold lol.” Meanwhile, Jamal Crawford said, “Curry masterpiece!!”

Here are more reactions to Curry’s big Game 7:

He 🥶 Wardell — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) April 30, 2023

50 piece in Game 7. Respect @StephenCurry30 🫡 — Damion Lee (@Dami0nLee) April 30, 2023

Steph is on one rn holyyyy — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 30, 2023

Kevin Durant didn’t hold back in praising Stephen Curry as well, sharing his delight on Twitter and calling his former teammate’s performance “legendary.”