Stephen Curry left the whole NBA world stunned after his insane Game 7 display propelled the Golden State Warriors over the Sacramento Kings. The likes of Trae Young, DeMar DeRozan and plenty of his peers in the league couldn’t be more hyped up after he showed everyone what greatness is all about.
Chef Curry cooked the Kings on Sunday afternoon, as he exploded for 50 points on an insane 20-of-38 shooting. He made seven of his 18 shots from the 3-point line, and while he did miss a couple of freebies, it didn’t really stop him from dominating.
With his 50-piece against the Kings, Curry even made history for the most points ever in a Game 7. Kevin Durant previously held the record with 48.
NBA stars quickly took to Twitter to share their reaction to the Curry masterclass, all of them heaping praise on the GOAT shooter.
“Unreal Performance. Steph Different,” Trae Young wrote. DeMar DeRozan added, “Chef Curry a bad man!!”
Anfernee Simons furthered, “Steph cold lol.” Meanwhile, Jamal Crawford said, “Curry masterpiece!!”
Here are more reactions to Curry’s big Game 7:
He 🥶 Wardell
— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) April 30, 2023
50 piece in Game 7.
Respect @StephenCurry30 🫡
— Damion Lee (@Dami0nLee) April 30, 2023
Steph is on one rn holyyyy
— kuz (@kylekuzma) April 30, 2023
Curry finished with eight rebounds, six assists and one steal on top of his scoring explosion. The Warriors took the 120-100 victory and the series win as they now head to the second round to face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
While it didn’t come easy, the Dubs got the job done, and it’s thanks in large part to Stephen Curry who has just been phenomenal the whole series.