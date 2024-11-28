The Golden State Warriors dropped their third straight game in a 105-101 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, bringing their season record to 12-6. Playing without Stephen Curry and De’Anthony Melton, the Warriors turned to Jonathan Kuminga in the starting lineup, yielding a mixed performance from the young forward.

Kuminga tallied 19 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals while shooting 38% from the field and 30% from three-point range. Draymond Green, who finished the night with 10 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and one steal, addressed Kuminga’s fit in the lineup and his aggressive stretches during the game.

“I’ve never been that guy that won’t do what the team needs,” Green said when asked about his own role shifting to center to accommodate Kuminga. “I pride myself on being whatever the team needs me to be, and so I don’t necessarily think it was a matter of him just being at the four. I thought it was a matter of him being aggressive.”

Draymond Green stresses Jonathan Kuminga's need for consistent aggression

Green pointed out the disparity between Kuminga’s first and second stints in the game, particularly in terms of assertiveness.

“He was at the four his first stint; he wasn’t good because he wasn’t aggressive,” Green said. “He came back in the game in the second quarter and went for broke. When you go for broke with that level of talent, that level of skill, usually it works in your favor.”

The Warriors veteran emphasized the importance of Kuminga adopting a consistent aggressive mindset, stating that the team can adjust around his play when he fully leans into his potential.

“I don’t care what position he’s at; we need him being aggressive at all times, and we’ll all fit in around that,” Green added. “That pressure he started putting on during that run, we need that all night. Everybody else will figure it out.”

Green also highlighted the rare opportunity Kuminga has within the Warriors’ system, urging him to take pride in the trust the organization has placed in him.

“He has that level of talent that you better just go figure it out on what he does,” Green said. “He should wear that badge with honor because not many people get that opportunity in this league, and they’ve set it up for him to do that.”

Warriors navigate injuries to Stephen Curry, De'Anthony Melton ahead of pivotal road trip

Curry missed the game with soreness in both knees, an issue that kept him out despite being initially listed as questionable. Melton, meanwhile, is recovering from a season-ending ACL injury sustained earlier this month, leaving the Warriors’ backcourt thin as they look to regain momentum.

The Warriors now embark on a two-game road trip, starting with the Phoenix Suns (10-8) on Saturday and concluding against the Denver Nuggets (10-7) on Tuesday in their final NBA Cup Group Stage game. Golden State has already clinched a spot in the knockout quarterfinals, but they remain focused on addressing their recent struggles as they navigate injuries and lineup adjustments.

With Stephen Curry and De'Anthony Melton’s return timelines uncertain, the Warriors will continue leaning on Jonathan Kuminga’s development and Draymond Green’s leadership as they push forward in a pivotal stretch of the season.