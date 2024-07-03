NBA Free Agency often leaves the hopefuls heartbroken. Paul George was rumored to go to a lot of squads prior to making his decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers. A big frontrunner to land him was the Golden State Warriors after they just let Klay Thompson and Chris Paul walk. Everyone was ecstatic about this upcoming team-up between one of the best two-way wings and Stephen Curry. However, Draymond Green may have gotten ahead of himself. So, when the trade fell apart, Kendrick Perkins immediately jumped on the opportunity.

Kendrick Perkins is now known for calling out players who say a little too much. A new addition to the list was Draymond Green after he made big declarations about landing Paul George in the NBA Free Agency. When the deal fell through and the superstar eventually went to the 76ers, Perkins knew exactly what to say. He outlined his thoughts on why the Warriors could not secure a new Stephen Curry running mate in his latest statement, via NBA on ESPN.

“We all want a lot of things in life. I would like to lose 100 pounds in a night but I can't. Again, it comes down to putting down the best offer out there. If you want the Clippers to trade and give you Paul George, you've got to make the trade eye candy. Now, Paul George is going to Philly,” Kendrick Perkins said about the Warriors front office.

What's next for the Warriors after not getting Paul George?

There is not a lot of certainty about what the Warriors are planning for next season. They still have the dynastic duo of Draymond Green and Stephen Curry but the pieces to compete are just not there. Even Perkins saw how bad the cracks were in the Warriors' foundations after this NBA Free Agency failure.

“When it comes down to the Warriors, I don't know what's next for them. Are they going to depend on their player development and trust Moses Moody or Jonathan Kuminga, that they could get better? You're talking about Steph Curry. All of a sudden, you have Klay Thompson leaving? No more CP3. Right, so who's going to step up? Right now, when you look at the Warriors currently constructed, I think they are an eighth to twelfth seed in the Western Conference. That's not good,” the TV analyst discussed.

There have been a few moves in the Warriors system that could help them but they are not quite going to move the needle. De'Anthony Melton is going to join this squad on a $12.8 million deal. But, that contract will only last for a year which means that there is not much continuity in his tenure.

More long-term signings came in the form of Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield. The former Minnesota Timberwolves forward will be with the Warriors for three years. They got him off NBA Free Agency by offering him a $27 million contract for his whole stay. This move increases their depth.

Hield, meanwhile, will be their new Klay Thompson replacement. The dynasty has officially ended and it is showing with the Warriors' lack of pull in NBA Free Agency.