During Paul Pierce's appearance on The Draymond Green Show, the two cleared the air and told the true story of their infamous exchange during the Clippers/Warriors game. Draymond Green considered the moment as a part of the ongoing rivalry between the two teams that Pierce joined in on once he joined Los Angeles.
The moment, which saw Green saying that Pierce was “chasing a farewell tour“, has followed both Green and Pierce since it occurred. Both have been asked about the moment in the years that followed, with Green speaking about it recently on Jeff Teague's Club 520 podcast.
Towards the start of Pierce's interview with Green, he let it be known that he wanted to get into a conversation about the moment.
“I gotta address your viral sh– talking first off. Cause you just said you're side of it, and I ain't had a chance to say my side of it yet…We go into the game and I'm just seeing how you guarding Blake. And I'm like, damn, he be a hell of physical. And he pushing on him. I'm like, you know, what the f— going on, man? Hold on, Blake, bust his a–, man, hell no. You can't let him do that because everybody know you the head of the snake. And if you go at the head of the snake, you got a shot. And I'm whooping at you like, no, f— that man, f— him.
Draymond then gave his side of the story.
“So you had just came in, and me and Blake had already had our thing for a few years leading up to this and you’re like cook him Blake he’s too little and that triggered me. I hate when people say he’s too little because the reality is I probably really am too little and so it's kind of one of those pet peeves and like don't f— tell me I'm too little and so you yelling ‘he too little he too little man cook him Blake' and because you're yelling that I jump on a Blake Griffin pump fake and I'm like what are you doing bro like why are you jumping on a Blake Griffin pump fake? Like, if Blake Griffin wants to shoot a 19-footer by all means you let Blake Griffin shoot that.
Green continued, “I done jumped on the pump fake, I foul and you just over there talking so now I'm even more mad like this dude just made me jump at a Blake Griffin pump fake, he talking and he don't know how much I really don't like Blake in this instance because he’s in my way, like I'm trying to be… I want to be an all star like you know what I'm saying, so I'm like he in my way. Then I got back to the phone and I'm like my phone got a million text messages and I'm like why the hell I got all these text messages I ain’t did nothing crazy and I see, I'm like oh they picked that up oh and that was a crazy moment.”
Per Pierce, he didn't hear what Green said at the moment but found out about it after the game once he logged into his social media. But, he didn't take it personally.
“I still get that on my Twitter feed every single day, so I'm like damn, so I just want to address that but like I always enjoy you know a little banter here and there. If I had heard that I probably would have snapped something back, but you know it's all good, it's always love you know you're a competitive person just like myself. I wish we could have saw each other when I was in my prime but you know you doing your thing dawg and I appreciate you, you could’ve played in any era.”