By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Golden State Warriors star and Michigan native Draymond Green is absolutely disappointed with how Jim Harbaugh coached his Michigan football team in the Fiesta Bowl against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Green didn’t hold back in his criticism of Harbaugh, calling him “Garbaugh” as a reference to his “garbage” coaching, after the no. 2 Wolverines lost to the no. 3 Horned Frogs in the biggest upset in College Football Playoffs history. The Warriors forward added that it was just an “awful” game for the team despite the fact that they were able to make things interesting late in the contest.

“Garbaugh coached an awful game…” Green wrote on Twitter.

Draymond Green is not alone with his sentiments, though, as several Michigan football fans also took to social media to air their frustrations on Jim Harbaugh and his inability to lead the Wolverines despite being in the College Football Playoffs for several times already.

Michigan football trailed by as much as 18 points in the game and was behind 21-6 at halftime. However, they came alive in a historic third quarter with 24 points, giving them a fighting chance in the final quarter.

Nonetheless, when everybody thought they were going to complete a massive comeback after cutting TCU’s lead to just three–41-38–early in the fourth quarter, they collapsed and allowed the Horned Frogs to score 10 straight wins and pull away for good.

A lot went wrong for Michigan in the contest, but clearly as Green and many have said, Harbaugh could’ve done better that would have prevented the loss.