The Phoenix Suns became one of the favorites to win the NBA title this season after trading for Kevin Durant. However, if they feel that it will be so easy now with a Big 3 or Big 4, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has some bad news for them.

In the latest episode of the Draymond Green Show, the Warriors forward gave credit to the Suns for pulling off the deal for Durant. After all, a player of KD’s caliber don’t get traded often–it’s the first time he’s actually traded! Nonetheless, the fact that Phoenix had to sacrifice a lot of key complementary pieces to get it done worries Dray.

The Suns sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and four first-round picks and a pick-swap in exchange for Durant and TJ Warren. Green couldn’t care less about the picks, as he noted that Phoenix’s depth took quite the blow.

“What could be the downside for Phoenix? Obviously we know the long-term downside they have no picks but who gives a damn, you trying to win championship now you figure out the picks later. And the reality is that you have Devin Booker, you say all right fellas this ain’t working we’re going to blow it up and start over, you get what five first round picks if you trade Devin Booker,” Green said.

“The biggest worry I think for Phoenix right now is the depth.”

Draymond Green certainly makes a great point here. The Suns now have a starting group of Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, but who’ll be the fifth man in that lineup? They have Torrey Craig, TJ Warren and Damion Lee, but there’s plenty of question marks surrounding them as starters.

The Suns will be hard to beat and could very well make it to the NBA Finals, but for them to win it all, their bench unit will have to step up as well.