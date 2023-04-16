My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Golden State Warriors didn’t see things go their way in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, as they lost 126-123. Turns out things weren’t going well in the stands either, as popular hip-hop artist E-40, who is a well-known Warriors superfan, was kicked out of Golden 1 Center in the fourth quarter of the game.

Considering how he was going into enemy territory as a Warriors fan, E-40 was likely anticipating some good-natured ribbing from Kings fans throughout the game. But things crossed a line for him along the way, and after remaining silent for much of the game, he responded to the fans who were heckling him. Shortly after, E-40 was kicked out of the stadium, and he claims the incident was due to racial bias in a statement he put out on Sunday morning.

Hip-hop artist E-40 says racial bias was the reason behind him being kicked out of Golden 1 Center midway through the fourth quarter of Golden State-Sacramento on Saturday night and he is requesting the Kings to investigate. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/15Lwl2lJZF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2023

Given the number of games he’s been to throughout his time as a Warriors fan, and how they have gone without incident, it certainly seems like E-40 was just trying to watch his favorite team open their postseason here. Video of the incident has surfaced on the internet, and it certainly seems like many Kings fans were ganging up on E-40, whose frustrations finally boiled over.

Here’s more video context from the E-40 incident with the women at Kings game in question: https://t.co/FYxQsm265d — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 16, 2023

Sacramento fans were obviously going to be fired up for this game, considering it snapped their 16-year playoff drought, but it looks like they may have taken things too far with their heckling of E-40. It will be worth keeping an eye on this story to see what the newest details look like in the future, but for now, it doesn’t look like E-40 was too happy with how he was treated by the Kings and their fans.