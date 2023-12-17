Warriors fans already love Giants outfield Jung Hoo Lee.

New San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee took in the Golden State Warriors' thrilling win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night at Chase Center. When he was introduced on the arena jumbotron to a fawning reaction from Warriors faithful, the former KBO superstar reacted like any typical fan.

New Giants outfielder Jung Hoo lee with his family in attendance for the Warriors vs. Nets game 🙌pic.twitter.com/O97885oInR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 17, 2023

Classic.

The Giants signed Lee to a six-year, $113 million contract last week. The 25-year-old was arguably the most sought after import on the free agent market after establishing himself as one of the best hitters in the history of the KBO. Lee finished his career in Korea with an eye-popping .340/.407/.491 slash line across seven seasons.

At his introductory press conference on Friday, Lee stressed how much he's “always loved” the Bay Area—significant in wake of the budding narrative that the perception of crime and houselessness in San Francisco contributed to other marquee free agents bypassing the Giants.

“I always have loved the Bay Area, from coming here as a young ballplayer,” Lee said. “I am here to win, and I will always give my best for my teammates and friends. Let’s go Giants!”

San Francisco has extremely high expectations for Jung Hoo Lee, anticipating he will start in centerfield and make an immediate, sizable impact offensively next season.

“We think this is an absolutely perfect fit,” Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said. “As we’ve talked about entering this offseason, our goals were to get more athletic as a team, from an offensive standpoint to make more contact and play the kind of baseball where the industry seems to be trending towards. Honestly, as we looked at our options this offseason, there was no player, no target, who was more of a perfect fit for what we were hoping to achieve than Jung Hoo.”