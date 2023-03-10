Thursday night’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies was not short of drama. The game eventually ended as a lopsided contest in favor of the Grizzlies, 131-110, but what the Warriors lacked in fight, they made up for in spectacle. Well, at least Draymond Green did.

After the blowout, Grizzlies stud Dillon Brooks took the first shot. He said in his post-game interview that the mic should be given to Green, referencing Draymond’s 2.5-minute tirade against Brooks in Green’s recent podcast. The Warriors veteran clapped back by savagely explaining that there is now rivalry between the Warriors and the Grizzlies simply because Memphis has zero championships as compared to Golden State’s four titles.

NBA Twitter was eating it all up and naturally, the keyboard warriors had more than a few things to say about this full-on beef. More than a few folks got on Brooks for his decision to talk smack at Green:

Dillon brooks open for three! pic.twitter.com/K4MlBYEBg0 — Asaad (Yoofi) (@Asaad2139) March 10, 2023

Why they giving the mic to him, give it to Tyus the guy who actually played well this game. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Lil TOO'Thick (@LilWwwwyeye) March 10, 2023

Bro shot worse than Draymond tonight 💀 — . (@FoxForAllstar) March 10, 2023

You’re not that guy, pal — McSick (@IDC__BRO) March 10, 2023

Others, however, came to the defense of the outspoken Grizzlies forward. Some fans also had some not-so-nice things to say about the Warriors talisman:

"Anybody can ride Steph and Klay's coattails " — RWThunder (@RobertW6021) March 10, 2023

I’m sick of this guy — 12 (@Deestroyingopps) March 10, 2023

Super 🧢 because when I was a kid Chicago Indiana and New York was a rivalry and the bulls only team to win championships — F.l.y S.o.c.I.e.t.y. (@moneychessecash) March 10, 2023

Whichever side of the fence you’re sitting on, what cannot be denied is that this personal rivalry is generating all sorts of buzz in and around the NBA. Thankfully for the fans, the Warriors and the Grizzlies battle again on March 18th for a final time in the regular season. We will all get another chance to see Draymond vs. Dillon on the basketball court. Hopefully, the game is more competitive than it was on Thursday.