The Golden State Warriors narrowly lost Game 1 of their second-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Warriors had the ball down three points with mere seconds remaining in the contest and had a great opportunity to send the game into overtime. But instead of working the ball around for a high-percentage look, Jordan Poole settled for a 30-foot jump shot with ten seconds remaining.

Poole is receiving a lot of criticism for his decision to take that deep shot, but at least one NBA analyst believes that it was a good and sensible decision. Recently, JJ Redick hopped on ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith to break down Game 1, and he defended Poole, per a tweet from ClutchPoints’ official Twitter account:

“We’ve all been in that situation enough to know when you get a clean look, 10 seconds/under, you got to take it… Given the type of game [Jordan Poole] was having, like Steve Kerr said, you have to be happy with that shot.”

Jordan Poole, 23, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Warriors franchise. He averaged 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.3 blocks, and 3.1 turnovers per game across 82 appearances this season (43 starts).

The Warriors have a pivotal Game 2 ahead of them on Thursday. If they lose Game 2 and go down 2-0 in the series with Games 3 and 4 in Los Angeles, don’t count on the Warriors winning the series. Here’s to hoping that Jordan Poole leads the Warriors to a resounding bounce-back win in Game 2.