By Jack Winter · 2 min read

It’s safe to say Klay Thompson has broken out of his rough early-season slump. Just because he’s found his footing while continuing to re-acclimate from lingering effects of separate major injuries, though, doesn’t mean the Golden State Warriors are ready for Thompson to play in back-to-backs.

The Warriors announced that Thompson will sit out Saturday’s game against the Houston Rockets, less than 24 hours after dropping 26 points, five rebounds and six assists in his team’s Friday win over the Chicago Bulls. The official injury report specifies him as out due to injury management.

Thompson has yet to play in both legs of a back-to-back in 2022-23, no surprise after he only returned to action last January following a pair of devastating lower-body injuries. He tore the ACL in his left knee during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, missing the entirety of the following season, then ruptured his right Achilles tendon while playing 5-on-5 in prep for the 2020-21 campaign.

Thompson played his first game since 2019 in January of last season, ultimately playing a pivotal role on Golden State’s championship run. The expectation was he’d play closer to his pre-injury form this season in wake of his first healthy summer since 2018. Thompson only did strength and conditioning training and individual on-court work during the offseason, though, not even taking part in training camp scrimmages until a week before the regular season tipped off.

Rest assured the Warriors holding him out of back-to-backs more than a quarter of the way through 2022-23 is rooted in that same ultra-cautious approach to Thompson’s ongoing recovery. Odds are he won’t play two games in as many days over the season’s remainder, and perhaps for the duration of his career.

Jordan Poole will start in Thompson’s place against the Rockets. He’s thrived in that role while broadly struggling in the season’s early going, but like Thompson came up big in the win over Chicago, scoring a team-high 30 points while draining seven three-pointers.

The Warriors and Rockets tipoff from Chase Center at 5:30 p.m. (PST).