Back on October 25th, 2022, the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns faced off against each other in a regular-season game. The Suns demolished the Warriors by a final score of 134-105 in a game that was decided well before the final buzzer.

In the second half of the loss, Klay Thompson exchanged words with Devin Booker and was ejected. Specifically, Thompson taunted Booker by talking about the four rings that he's won with the Warriors.

Recently, Thompson hopped on the Podcast P with Paul George podcast and revealed his stance on the four rings taunt that he gave to Booker, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

“I was in my feelings though and Book was busting my a*s that day… We all get insecure at times… I'm not really proud of that one.”

Klay Thompson, 33, has played ten years in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Golden State Warriors franchise. He averaged 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.4 blocks, 1.8 turnovers, and 1.9 personal fouls per game across 69 appearances during the 2022-23 regular season (all starts).

The former Washington State star did a solid job of rebounding the ball in the 202-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Klay Thompson's 4.1 rebounds per game average was the highest of his entire pro career.

Thompson already has four rings to his name, but he has a great chance at winning another one next season, as the Warriors are a better team on paper than they were last season. Here's to hoping that Thompson will win his fifth ring in 2024.