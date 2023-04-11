Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

With the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings set to face each other in the first round of the 2023 playoffs, fans and experts alike couldn’t help but compare the two teams. For Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, however, the comparisons are starting to get ridiculous.

Kuzma revealed as much after seeing a take from Kings insider James Ham, who said Sacramento’s offense this 2022-23 was better than any offense the Warriors had in any of their championship years. Ham was talking from his experience from covering the Dubs before, and so his take carries some weight to it.

However, Kuzma was obviously not happy with that take, even suggesting that it’s disrespectful to the Warriors and what they have done. While the Kings recorded the best offensive rating in the recently concluded season, the fact remains that they didn’t dominate like the Dubs did during their epic title run from 2014 top 2019.

“You guys annoy me with this logic and analytics lol kings offense real deal no doubt! but cmon man get real,” Kuzma wrote on Twitter as he re-tweeted Ham’s take.

Sure enough, it’s easy to see where Kuzma is coming from. The Kings have yet to prove anything, let alone win anything in the postseason, while the Warriors have repeatedly showed everyone that they can dominate in a variety of ways.

Of course it’s understandable why Kings fans are hyped about the roster that broke the team’s 16-year playoff drought. Nonetheless, it’s definitely wise to not expect too much until the team actually gets to play NBA postseason basketball.