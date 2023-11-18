Former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins believes that the Golden State Warriors should explore trading Klay Thompson.

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a bit of an up-and-down start to the 2023-24 season. The Warriors currently sit at an even 6-6 on the season but have dropped four straight games, and Thompson was recently fined for his role in an altercation that took place during a recent loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home.

Thompson has largely struggled to find his signature jump shot so far this season, as his shooting percentages are well below his career averages and he has been unable to elevate his game in the recent string of abscenes for Stephen Curry.

In fact, so dire are the straights for Thompson and the Warriors right now that some pundits are even proposing that the Warriors should move on from the former All Star altogether.

“It's actually time for Golden State to move on from Klay Thompson,” said former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins on ESPN's NBA Today. “I think this marriage has run its course, and I think Klay needs a fresh start with a new organization. Is he a number one on a contending team? No. Is he a number two on a contending team? No. But he is a number three, a third option, and I think he needs a fresh start.”

It's unclear whether Perkins is suggesting that Golden State should start a complete rebuild, as they don't necessarily have a suitable number two option for Stephen Curry on the roster right now if Thompson is unable to fill that void.