Despite barely hovering over .500 basketball, Stephen A. Smith appears to believe the Golden State Warriors can get back to the NBA Finals. Why, you ask? Well, because Andrew Wiggins is finally returning after missing 22 games.

Stephen A made his case on First Take Tuesday, saying Wiggins’ importance on both ends of the floor is enough to help the Dubs potentially go back-to-back:

“They could go back to the Finals. Now I’m not saying definitively that’s going to happen because KD is in Phoenix and Ja Morant is on a mission. I can’t dismiss those likelihoods or possibilities. But I can’t rule out the Golden State Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is obviously an elite defender, an 18 PPG scorer who can finish in the open court, who can score from the perimeter, and can defend. That’s an additional third weapon to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson so when you look at it from that perspective with Klay shooting it well lately as well. We know what they are, four-time champions.”

The Warriors are currently 41-38 and have won 32 games at home. On the road? A putrid 9-30. Quite the contrast. But as Stephen A said, you cannot count out a team like the Dubs who have a championship pedigree and easily the greatest shooter ever in Steph. That’s all fine and dandy but when you add Wiggins into the mix and his versatile skill set plus the ability to lock down defensively, it changes things because their biggest issue, after all, is containing opponents on the offensive end.

While getting past the likes of Phoenix and Memphis won’t be easy, anything is possible for a Warriors squad with such talent.