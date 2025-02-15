Golden State Warriors fans are disappointed that Stephen Curry will not be participating in an official capacity at NBA All-Star Saturday Night, following the news that his much anticipated 3-point Challenge rematch with Sabrina Ionescu fell through. Though, the legendary shooter is still finding ways to entertain fans inside the old Oakland Arena, the place the Warriors called home for nearly 50 years.

During Saturday's All-Star Game practice, Curry drained a backwards half-court shot. The crowd erupted, while the 2022 Finals MVP skipped away with glee. He has mystified spectators and peers with his spectacular trick-shot making and limitless range over the years, but No. 30 is still defying expectations in his 16th year in The Association.

Stephen Curry, Warriors look to succeed in NBA All-Star 2025

Since the Warriors are the host team for the 2025 NBA All-Star festivities, Curry and his teammates likely feel a special obligation to entertain the San Francisco Bay Area and the many watching from home. He is delivering at practice, and the rest of Golden State's representatives hope to follow suit in a few hours.

Fellow four-time champion Draymond Green and Moses Moody are starting off All-Star Saturday Night in the Skills Challenge. Buddy Hield will then try to win his second 3-Point title while denying Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard a chance at a three-peat. And on Sunday, Stephen Curry will represent Shaquille O'Neal's team in the re-purposed All-Star Game.

The league has divided the event into two semifinal matchups, which features three All-Star squads and a Rising Stars delegate, in an effort to spark competitive spirit and drum up public interest. Curry will reunite with his Paris Olympic brethren and fellow elder statesmen, LeBron James and Kevin Durant. He will also share the floor with Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown.

Expect the 36-year-old to make fans shriek in excitement at least one more time before the weekend concludes.