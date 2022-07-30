Stephen Curry, Warriors won’t like Celtics’, Bucks’ latest 2023 championship odds

After what we saw from Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors this past season, there are more than a few folks out there that see this team defending their title in 2023. Well, this does not seem to be the case for the bookmakers after this latest round of championship odds was released.

Surprisingly, the Boston Celtics currently have the best odds (+450) to go and win it all this coming season. The 2021 champs, the Milwaukee Bucks, come in second (+550), while the Warriors have been left to settle for the third spot (h/t ClutchPoints Betting on Twitter):

We all saw how the Boston Celtics (Jayson Tatum in particular) didn’t exactly meet the expectations many had on them once they reached the NBA Finals. Apparently, the bookmakers believe that this was a one-off and that now that Boston has been through the biggest stage, they’ve gained the necessary experience to go and do it again next season. This time around, however, the oddsmakers think that they’re going to go all the way.

After a disappointing second-round exit at the hands of the Celtics, the bookmakers believe that Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are going to give Boston a run for their money in 2022-23. It’s going to be revenge season for Giannis and Co., and it would be foolish to sleep on them.

What does all this make of the Warriors, though? It seems like the oddsmakers aren’t very confident about Curry leading his team to back-to-back titles, which incidentally, isn’t going to be the first time for Golden State.