Being at the other end of a historic record is not something that any team in league history would desire. The Golden State Warriors just became one of these squads. They gave the Jayson Tatum-led Boston Celtics their third win with more than a 50-point deficit which no other team has ever done. Stephen Curry did not look pleased with the outcome of this game on the road. However, Steve Kerr remains optimistic.
When asked about the gut-wrenching 52-point loss, the Warriors head honcho chose to look onto the brighter side of things. He even gave the Celtics their flowers after that insane demolition job, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
“Flush it down the toilet. We had a great road trip, three to one. We've had a million games. Boston was amazing, we weren't beating them today. So, we head home and get ready for Wednesday,” Steve Kerr said.
A key difference was the new defensive schemes that the Warriors employed. They had Draymond Green sagging off the strong wings like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. All of this prompted some explanation from Kerr. It all boiled down to one thing: defensive awareness.
“You try different things and you have to pick your matchups. We wanted Draymond to be able to help on drives and make sure that we weren't giving up easy stuff in the paint. The killer was the transition. From the beginning all the way to the end, they got 42 transition points. So, you're not winning a game with that kind of lack of defensive awareness,” he said.
Warriors struggle on both ends
The Warriors' offense was not of much help either. Their leader, Stephen Curry, was nursing some pain which meant he could only play for 17 minutes in this game. This limited him to four points and three assists for the night. The Warriors' shooting was also abysmal. They only managed to knock down 39.1% of their shots from the field. What was worse was that they went seven for 41 in three-pointers.
All the Warriors head honcho could do was credit their opponents.
“They were great. They were physical right from the start, they were switching, they put ball pressure, they were fantastic. Boston is a hell of a team and this was a really impressive performance by them on both ends,” Kerr concluded.
This loss to the Celtics was just but a setback for the Warriors. They have won seven out of their last 10 games which is helping them usurp the Dallas Mavericks for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.