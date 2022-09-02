All signs still point to Stephen Curry playing the entirety of his career with the Golden State Warriors. Considering his well-known affinity for Charlotte, North Carolina, though, the four-time champion’s hypothetical desire to play for his hometown franchise comes as no surprise.

Receiving a key to the city of Charlotte on Thursday, Curry openly pondered the alternative reality of some day playing for a team other than Golden State. His personal preference in that scenario? Suiting up for the Charlotte Hornets, just like his dad, Dell.

“I always said I wanted to finish my career at Golden State because of how much it means to me, the experiences and the teammates and the journey that we’ve been on,” Curry said, per Genna Contino of the Charlotte Observer. “People always say, ‘Do you wanna play one year for the Hornets and come back?’”

Famously born in Akron, Ohio, at the same hospital LeBron James took his first breath, Curry spent most of his formative years in Charlotte after his father was dealt to the Hornets following his birth. Curry and his younger brother, Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry, were regulars at Hornets practices and pre-game shootarounds as kids, honing a craft that eventually led them both to long, successful NBA careers.

The Currys moved back to Charlotte from Toronto in 2002 once Dell’s playing days were over, where Steph Curry starred at Charlotte Christian School. His journey to global superstardom began at Davidson College a few years later, just a short drive up I-77 from Charlotte.

Curry’s mused about playing for the Hornets in the past, most memorably before his pending free agency in 2017 when he told the Charlotte Observer (via SB Nation) that possibility was “on his radar.” Still, he couched the prospect of playing in Charlotte even back then with how much he “loved” the Bay Area, and that clearly hasn’t changed after Curry’s won three more titles with the Warriors, cementing himself as a local legend.

It would be shocking if Curry ever wore an NBA jersey that wasn’t Golden State’s. The more he harmlessly dreams of playing for his hometown team, the more Hornets fans are bound to be ultimately disappointed.

