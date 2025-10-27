The World Series is at a breaking point, with the series tied at one between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers. On Monday, it will be critical for Toronto second baseman Bo Bichette to rise to the occasion for the Blue Jays as the series switches to Dodger Stadium.

Before the game, Bichette spoke about his approach to getting the upper hand on Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow, per MLB Network. Bichette told Lauren Shehadi that he feels excellent about the Blue Jays' ability to take down Glasnow.

“He's a great pitcher, great stuff,” Bichette said. “Just be ready to hit, compete to the best of our ability. I like our chances to be able to put together good at-bats.”

Bo Bichette joins Lauren Shehadi ahead of World Series Game 3 to talk about facing Tyler Glasnow, playing second base and more.

During the season, Bichette batted .311 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs. In the postseason, he is batting .33 with one hit in three at-bats. Meanwhile, Glasnow is coming off a 4-3 record with a 3.19 ERA and 106 strikeouts.

In Game 1 of the World Series, Bichette was 1-for-2 with a walk in an 11-4 victory. However, he didn't start in Game 2 due to a sprain in his left knee. In the end, the Dodgers came out on top 5-1. The Blue Jays are looking to win their first World Series title since 1993. Meanwhile, the Dodgers are looking to repeat as champions.

History works in favor of the Blue Jays .

For five years, the Blue Jays had put on a stellar record against Tyler Glasnow. During that time period, Glasnow was pitching with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Altogether, he faced the Blue Jays 13 times, posting a 1-4 record and a 5.82 ERA over 51 innings. In nine of those games, Glasnow was the starting pitcher.

Meanwhile, Toronto is going with Max Scherzer to start Game 3. This will be the first time that both Scherzer and Glasnow will face one another.