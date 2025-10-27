The LSU football team sent shockwaves throughout college football when they decided to fire head coach Brian Kelly shortly after a 49-25 loss against the third-ranked Texas A&M Aggies. The loss dropped LSU to 5-3 on the season and was their third loss in a four-game stretch. Although the terms of separation are still being discussed, LSU could be on the hook for a $54 million buyout.

The move has garnered plenty of opinions, but none more interesting than Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart.

In an ever-changing landscape, universities are becoming more impatient. They expect to win from day one. Kelly finished his time at LSU with a 34-14 overall record and 19-10 in SEC play. While he never won an SEC championship, he did win 70% of his games, prompting Smart to address the high expectations placed on college coaches.

“Let’s be honest, players are dealing with it. Fans dealing with it. Coaches dealing with it,” said Smart via SEC podcast host Michael Bratton. “At this time, in the middle of a season, there's so much built around the Playoffs, everything's boom or bust. You can’t have a normal season. People got to make decisions earlier based on how somebody does.”

Article Continues Below

Kirby Smart on LSU firing Brian Kelly: "There's so much built around the Playoffs, everything's boom or bust." "I coached at LSU, guy once told me, 'That office you are in. That's not your office. You are borrowing it.' "I knew right then, if you didn't win, you wouldn't be… pic.twitter.com/ny6zzepa28 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 27, 2025

Smart continued by sharing a story from his time at LSU as an assistant coach under Nick Saban, highlighting the pressure placed on coaching the Tigers.

“I know it’s high expectations. I coached at LSU, a guy once told me, ‘That office you are in. That's not your office. You are borrowing it. I knew right then, if you didn't win, you wouldn't be there long.”

While Smart was not fired from LSU, his comments are a reminder that being average or even above average is no longer accepted. It is a new world, and even though Kelly was statistically successful, being 5-3 is no longer good enough. Going to one SEC championship and losing is not good enough. Coaches can no longer win. They have to win and compete for championships. If they don't, their future could equal that of Brian Kelly.