Amid a laundry list of injuries from Tyrese Haliburton in Game 7 of the NBA Finals to losing backup T.J. McConnell (left hamstring), the Indiana Pacers reportedly waived James Wiseman and signed Mac McClung to a multi-year deal. Andrew Nembhard suffered a strained left shoulder, as the Pacers' frontcourt has thinned significantly since Haliburton ruptured his Achilles tendon.

The Pacers felt the backcourt concerns warranted cutting ties with Wiseman to add a guard in McClung, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“The Indiana Pacers are signing guard Mac McClung to a multiyear contract, Greg Lawrence of Wasserman tells ESPN,” Charania reported. “The deal marks the first standard NBA contract for McClung, after the dunk contest's first-ever three-peat champion spent time on camp and two-way deals since 2021.”

Then, Charania followed up his report with an update on what the Pacers plan to do with that open roster spot.

“The Pacers plan to waive center James Wiseman to create roster space for McClung, who will sign a non-guaranteed multiyear deal, sources said,” Charania reported. “Indiana is dealing with several key injuries to their guards and wings to start the season.”

McClung, who last played for the Orlando Magic last season, has only six games of NBA experience. He has spent the majority of his four-year career in the G League.

Journeyman Mac McClung made NBA history for his showstopping dunks at All-Star Saturday Night, with hopes of breaking through to the association. The three-time champion of the Dunk Contest (2023-2025) exemplified his astonishing athleticism in a 6-foot-2 frame. However, latching onto an NBA roster has been a struggle over the years, playing for four different G League affiliates over the past four seasons, including the Bulls, the Lakers, the 76ers, and the Magic.

Now, McClung has earned an opportunity for a role with the Pacers, as the defending Eastern Conference champions navigate through the challenges of an injury-riddled 2025-26 campaign.