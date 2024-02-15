Steve Kerr was blunt in his assessment of what doomed the Warriors in their 130-125 defeat to the Clippers.

The Golden State Warriors, for much of their Wednesday night contest against the Los Angeles Clippers, looked like the team that had the upper hand. The Clippers did not have the services of Kawhi Leonard, and they weren't shooting well enough to compensate for the absence of their best player. However, in the fourth quarter, the Clippers' sharpshooters came to play en route to a rousing 130-125 comeback victory that had Tyronn Lue hyped up.

The Warriors led by double digits late in the fourth; at the 8:41 mark, the Dubs still led by 12, 106-94. That was when Steve Kerr put Kevon Looney in to try and get Draymond Green a breather. They relinquished the lead in no time, with Kerr admitting that the Clippers began to carve them up on the pick and roll which ultimately led to their demise.

“They picked us up apart in the pick-and-roll and we didn’t adjust to it well enough…And then we fouled ‘em. I think they shot 15 free throws in the fourth quarter, 37 for the game,” Kerr said in his postgame presser, per ClutchPoints beat reporter Michael Corvo.

James Harden and Paul George took turns as the Clippers' lead facilitator; given how dangerous they are with the basketball, the Warriors tried to get the ball out of their hands by double-teaming them. Harden drew plenty of bodies as the pick-and-roll ballhandler, while George, before fouling out, was functioning as an offensive hub out of the post.

The Warriors ended up allowing plenty of corner threes to the Clippers in that late-game collapse, and it's not the best idea to give those kinds of looks to the likes of Norman Powell or Amir Coffey, both of whom have been breathing fire from deep as of late.

“I thought we had a really good first three quarters defensively. For the most part the third quarter was okay. The last couple minutes of the third it felt like they got loose a little bit, and then they just dominated the fourth,” Kerr added.

During the dying embers of the game, the Warriors still had a fighting chance; however, playing small, has its drawbacks, with Steve Kerr admitting that allowing plenty of offensive rebounds hurt the team late.

“Those hurt, for sure. When we did get stops we just couldn’t come up with the ball. Disappointing because our defense has been so good the last few weeks and we let our guard down.”