A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Although Andrew Wiggins’ status for Game 1 of the first-round series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings remains seemingly up in the air, it appears that the Golden State Warriors forward is likely to make his much-awaited return to action on Saturday.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also said that Golden State will “play it by ear” when it comes to the availability of Andrew Wiggins in the series opener, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

It is also encouraging to see for the Warriors that Andrew Wiggins has been doing well in scrimmages. There’s plenty of rust to shake off for Wiggins after being away from the team for a considerable time due to personal reasons, and the fact that his next game will come in the NBA Playoffs must be at least a bit demanding for his body and mind to be game-ready on so little time to prepare. The last time Wiggins stepped on an NBA court was way back on Feb. 13.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In any case, the Warriors certainly would love to get Andrew Wiggins playing again the soonest time possible. Given the struggles of the Warriors to win games away from home, having Wiggins ready to play in Sacramento in a series opener will be a tremendous boost for the team, which finished the regular season with a 44-38 overall record and just 11-30 on the road.

In 37 games played in the regular season, Andrew Wiggins managed to average 17.1 points on 47.3 field goal percentage along with a 39.6 percent shooting from deep, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.