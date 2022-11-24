Published November 24, 2022

By Jack Winter · 2 min read

The latest fix for what ails the Golden State Warriors’ second unit? Leaning even harder on one of the defending champions’ veteran stars.

Steve Kerr revealed before Wednesday’s game against the LA Clippers that Draymond Green will be on the floor to start the second and fourth quarters, hopefully mitigating struggles of Golden State’s bench-heavy lineups while Stephen Curry rests.

The Warriors made that change for the second half of Sunday’s win over the Houston Rockets, a key behind their much-needed late-game comeback.

“Yeah, we’ll try that again tonight,” Steve Kerr told Anthony Slater of The Athletic before Wednesday’s game. “Just try to give that unit another ball handler, a little more organization. We’ll see. They held together pretty well in the second half of that Houston game, so we’ll shift to to that rotation today.”

Steve Kerr said he will keep Draymond Green in that start of second quarter, start of fourth quarter non-Curry unit tonight vs Clippers. Helped against the Rockets. Gives Warriors’ younger players more organization/passing. pic.twitter.com/MiF8DuyS9W — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 24, 2022

Golden State has been searching for answers behind its vaunted starting lineup since the season tipped off.

Kerr has already made numerous changes to his rotation, most notably benching James Wiseman—who was subsequently assigned for an ongoing stint with the G-League’s Santa Cruz Warriors—after the the team returned winless in early November from a five-game road trip.

Two-way player Anthony Lamb and Jonathan Kuminga are the players most likely to be affected by Golden State’s latest game of rotational musical chairs. Neither played in the second half against Houston, left on the bench due to Kerr slotting Draymond Green alongside JaMychal Green up front and inserting Moses Moody on the wing.

The floodgates opened for a scorching Klay Thompson in the Warriors' first road win of 2022-23. (via @armstrongwinter)https://t.co/6e8JAV4UWp — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) November 21, 2022

The Warriors were woefully short-handed 24 hours later, playing without the resting Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins in a 45-point loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The fifth member of Golden State’s revamped second unit remains to be seen, with Moody a seemingly snug fit for that role than Lamb and Kuminga due to his superior long-range shooting ability. Until further notice, expect to see Draymond Green alongside Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green as the Warriors open second and fourth quarters.

Keep your fingers crossed that this lineup tweak is one that finally warrants some staying power.