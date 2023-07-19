The Golden State Warriors finished last season in disappointing fashion, and started it in controversial fashion with Draymond Green's practice attack on Jordan Poole. Poole has since been traded to Washington which caused him to open up on the move recently.

The former Michigan State Spartan Green signed a massive $100 million deal recently, cementing his status as a cornerstone of the Warriors for years to come. On Tuesday, it was revealed by Green that he didn't get immediately “triggered” by Jordan Poole prior to his attack on the former Michigan Wolverine and longtime fan favorite with the Warriors.

It was a culmination of events and things said that led to the incident according to Green, as discussed on the ‘Pat Bev Pod' with Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverly.

"I don't just hit people. Dialogue happens over time and you usually ain't triggered by something that fast… We know stuff you don't say amongst men. We know things that you have to stand on." Draymond Green on the Jordan Poole incident (via @PatBevPod)pic.twitter.com/IZo4oz7BdD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 19, 2023

Poole opened up recently on why he chose not to speak about the Green punch during the season. He was asked recently if he had heard from Green since the trade.

“We’re in Washington now. Playing with Kuz (Kyle Kuzma), great duo,” Poole said recently, deciding once again to avoid the Green issue. “Help a new team, lead an entire group of guys. It's a challenge that we're up for.”

Steve Kerr, the Warriors' head coach, said “there was some trust lost” after the preseason punch. Golden State stumbled to a second round playoff exit against the Lakers, leading to speculation that team chemistry was the issue.

“There was some trust lost,” Kerr said this May, prior to July's trade of Poole.

“We have to get back to what made us successful, which is a trusting environment.”