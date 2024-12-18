ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Golden State Warriors looked like they could be NBA title contenders when they started the season, but have been in a freefall over their past ten games. They had been battling with the Memphis Grizzlies at the top of the Western Conference standings at the beginning of the season, but the Grizzlies were the only ones who stuck around. The Grizzlies are now second in the conference with an 18-9 record. Despite the Grizzlies having a better place in the standings, the Warriors have won three consecutive matchups, including the teams' first matchup on November 15. Memphis covered the game as seven-point underdogs, as Golden State won 123-118. Regardless, the budding rivalry between the Warriors and Grizzlies should make this a must-watch game on Thursday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

Here are the Warriors-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Grizzlies Odds

Golden State Warriors: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +140

Memphis Grizzlies: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -165

Over: 237 (-110)

Under: 237 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Fanduel Sports Network

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors have won two of the last ten games, sending them down the standings and back into a fight for the play-in tournament. The two wins have been a 114-106 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves and a 99-93 victory over the Houston Rockets. However, it's worth noting that the schedule hasn't been easy for the Warriors, with many close contests that could go either way. The last eight games have seen spreads that haven't been outside the five-point range, and the Warriors covered five of those eight games.

The Warriors will have a new guard to place alongside Stephen Curry for this matchup. Golden State acquired Dennis Schroder to run the point, which should lessen Curry's workload and spread the floor better for the three-point shooter. The Warriors had plenty of success with the two-headed guard monster of Curry and Klay Thompson, but Schroder's style gives teams a different look.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies are on the opposite end of the spectrum in their last ten games, as they've won eight. However, the difference for the Grizzlies is that they've been a 6+ point favorite in six of those eight wins, and they are 1-1 in games where they were an underdog. Memphis' schedule has been much more straightforward, which could make this matchup challenging to predict. However, one positive for the Grizzlies is that they've won three of the past four matchups against the Warriors at home.

Final Warriors-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Sometimes, a team finds its opponents' number, which could be the case for the Warriors after they won three consecutive games against the Grizzlies. However, the Warriors have been more battle-tested over the last ten games, as they've been in several matchups against playoff teams. Although they lost most of those matchups, they covered the spread in five of their past eight games against better teams, while the Grizzlies covered spreads against inferior teams.

The Warriors will also have a new look with Schroder, which could be the shot in the arm that the veteran team needs. They were one or two players short for depth in their rotation, and Schroder can play some massive minutes.

Final Warriors-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Warriors +4 (-110)