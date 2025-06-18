Notre Dame football beat out Texas and Penn State for a coveted four-star offensive lineman. The Fighting Irish are coming off a terrific third season under head coach Marcus Freeman. The program returned to the College Football Playoff, making it to the National Championship game. Notre Dame has a solid recruiting class coming into 2025 and is continuing its momentum for a stacked 2026 class.

According to On3 national recruiting/transfer portal reporter Hayes Fawcett, 4-star OT Grayson McKeogh has committed to Notre Dame. The 6-foot-8, 285-pound lineman from Glenside, Pennsylvania, gave a fitting message on joining the program.

“All glory to God. Go Irish ☘️”

Notre Dame football is expected to be in the mix again, with several key contributors from last year's team coming back. The headline returner is Jeremiyah Love, who will enter the season with Heisman Trophy-contending expectations. One position that will need to be clarified soon is the quarterback position. CJ Carr is the favorite right now to take over for Riley Leonard. The former 4-star recruit is a very talented pocket passer who will have to be in form immediately with the Fighting Irish's schedule.

Marcus Freeman's team has one of its most interesting slate of games in recent memory. The Fighting Irish open the season rekindling an iconic rivalry with Miami on the road. Shortly after that, Notre Dame football has two SEC matchups with Texas A&M and Arkansas. This year's team will then take on Boise State, which is also coming off an appearance in the College Football Playoff. After that, the schedule evens out with several more ACC opponents and the typical matchups against USC and Navy.

Overall, the vibes are high in South Bend. This year's team is built to contend in 2025, and the program is in excellent health going forward. Marcus Freeman is finding success on both the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal to keep the Fighting Irish among the elite in college football.

Like the Fighting Irish, several teams at the top will be looking to take that championship-level step. Texas and Penn State are two schools that have been knocking at the door of a championship for a while. Then, there are the usual contenders, such as Georgia and Alabama, and the defending champs, Ohio State.

So long as Notre Dame football has sufficient production at quarterback, this team will return to the College Football Playoff. And if the Fighting Irish make it into the twelve-team field, as we've seen recently, Marcus Freeman and company can compete and defeat anyone.