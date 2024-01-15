Washington football loses another player via transfer portal.

The Washington Huskies will no longer have the services of one of their offensive weapons in the 2023 college football season, with Pete Thamel of ESPN reporting that Washington football wideout Germie Bernard leaving the program via the transfer portal.

“University of Washington WR/KR Germie Bernard (@oti_germie) tells ESPN that he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. He is a former ESPN 300 recruit who began his career at Michigan State. The 6-1 205-LB WR from Las Vegas accounted for 738 yards in UW’s 14-1 season.”

Bernard's decision to test the waters of college sports' equivalent to free agency came on the heels of Washington football's 34-13 loss in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at the hands of the Michigan Wolverines on Jan. 8 and the subsequent departure of head coach Kalen DeBoer to become the first head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide in the post-Nick Saban era.

Where will Germie Bernard land after a one-year stint with Washington football?

In what turned out to be his only season with Washington football, Bernard managed to record 419 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 34 receptions through 14 games. Before joining the Huskies in 2023, Bernard spent his freshman season in East Lansing with the Michigan State Spartans, playing 12 games and recording just 128 receiving yards along with a pair of touchdowns for the Big Ten program.

Before Bernard went to Michigan State, he fielded offers from the likes of the Arizona State Sun Devils, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, San Diego State Aztecs, UNLV Rebels, and Utah Utes.