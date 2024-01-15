Jedd Fisch is here to build a winning Washington football program.

Inheriting the Washington football program is not an easy job. The Huskies were coming off a terrible College Football Playoff loss to Michigan. They were expecting to run it back. But, departures like Michael Penix Jr and Rome Odunze were a big blow. Plans started to crumble as well as their core. Kalen DeBoer left for the Alabama football squad. Then, Jedd Fisch immediately took on the role to replace him. The new head coach outlined how thankful he was for the opportunity despite all of this, via Brett McMurphy of Action Network HQ.

“It is truly an honor to join the University of Washington & do my part in carrying on the tradition of a storied football program & world-class university,” Jedd Fisch declared as he was introduced as the new Washington football head honcho.

Jedd Fisch and the new Washington football program

There are a lot of expectations that need to be met after the Huskies have reached the College Football Playoff final. They need to fix their defense for rush-oriented schemes and bolster their offensive line. All of these lacking improvements spelled the difference between the Washington football team's national championship hopes and being a runner-up.

Fisch knows that they have to keep improving in these areas, “The unbelievable success of the Huskies the last 2 seasons demonstrates what UW is capable of. I cannot wait to compete for Big Ten & national championships with tremendous young men & an outstanding coaching staff that we will assemble. I am grateful to President Cauce & to Troy Dannen for their confidence in me & I’m thrilled to be a Husky. Our work has already begun.”

Kalen DeBoer left this squad with a lot on their plate. The Washington football squad needs a new core next season. But, they will not have the same pull in the NCAA Transfer Portal nor in high school commitments. DeBoer is bringing some key staff members of the Huskies to the Alabama football program. This may all mean that Fisch has to start from the ground up in recruitment.

Team chemistry might also be different heading into next season for Washington football. But, they will have a coach who is excited to thrive and get them to become national title contenders once again.