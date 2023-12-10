Michael Penix Jr. explains the lining of his suit as he credits his Washington football teammates & coaches at the Heisman Trophy Ceremony.

The Heisman Trophy Ceremony is set to begin at 8 P.M. Eastern, however, the finalists are already in attendance. Washington football's star quarterback, Michael Penix Jr. aims to bring home the Heisman on Friday night. But before that begins, Penix shows off his sick threads.

Washington football's star quarterback arrived in an all-purple suit. He looks sharp out there while talking with the media. But it's the inner lining of the suit jacket that has everyone buzzing, per Huskies reporter Mike Vorel.

UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said he has the names of all of his Husky teammates and coaches on the inside of his jacket. pic.twitter.com/vH24Mz7L6S — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 9, 2023

It's an awesome gesture from Michael Penix Jr. What a perfect way to incorporate his entire team and coaching staff into the Heisman Trophy Ceremony. The Washington football star has been the talk of the town with his suit. He even sat down with the media and shared the story behind his suit, according to Pac-12 Network's Yogi Roth.

The story behind @themikepenix suit is phenomenal. All young QBs should take note as he continues to celebrate his @UW_Football teammates and coaches at the @HeismanTrophy pic.twitter.com/x8bji2Os0U — Yogi Roth (@YogiRoth) December 9, 2023

Penix finished the 2023 season with 4,218 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also ran in an extra three touchdowns as well. There's a reason he's one of the finalists for the Heisman this year, as Michael Penix Jr. has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the nation.

We'll see how it plays out though. Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, and Marvin Harrison Jr. all make a strong case. But even if Penix doesn't win the Heisman, the Washington football program is going to be proud of its star quarterback.

At the end of the day, it was a stellar year for Penix. After the Heisman Trophy Ceremony, he'll have a chance to lead Washington football to a National Championship in the College Football Playoffs. If the Huskies win, they'll end the Pac-12 Conference with a title.