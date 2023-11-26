Washington football's Michael Penix Jr. couldn't bear to watch the game-winning field goal attempt - instead hiding in a storage container

The 115th Apple Cup between Washington football and Washington State football came down to the wire on Saturday.

Washington football ended up squeaking out the 24-21 win on a last-second field goal to remain undefeated, but star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. wasn't feeling good about it.

As Washington was lining up to kick the game-winner, Penix Jr. was seen hiding in a storage container on the sidelines, according to Andrew Perloff of CBS Sports:

Ultimately, the kick sailed through the uprights and Washington walked away with the win.

After the game, Penix Jr. hid under a large jacket as he exited the field:

Michael Penix Jr. after the game pic.twitter.com/vBjDQMYKRX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2023

Penix Jr. completed 18/33 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw one interception. Rome Odunze had seven receptions for 120 receiving yards and both of Washington football's scores through the air.

Dillon Johnson carried the ball 21 times for 82 rushing yards and a touchdown.

For the Cougars, Cameron Ward completed 32/48 passes for three touchdowns and two interceptions. Josh Kelly had eight receptions for 106 yards.

Regardless of Saturday's result, Washington football had already clinched a spot in the Pac-12 Championship game. The Huskies will battle the Ducks in Las Vegas for the final Pac-12 crown in a rematch of the teams' mid-October thriller, won 36-33 by Penix and the Huskies. Needless to say, that prospective matchup will weigh heavily on the Playoff picture.

Last week, the University of Washington and Washington State University announced that they have agreed in principal on a five-year continuation of the Apple Cup football series through at least 2028.

Washington football will leave for the Big Ten next year, while Washington State tries to figure out a long-term solution with Oregon State, the only other remaining member of the Pac-12.

In light of conference realignment, some iconic rivalries have been ended. It is good to see that the Apple Cup will continue until at least 2028.