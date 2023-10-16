The 2023 college football season has brought with it an astonishing array of quarterback talent, making the Heisman Trophy race one of the most competitive in decades, if not ever. Each week, a handful (if not more) star quarterbacks strive to leave their mark and enhance their Heisman credentials with eye-popping stats and exhilarating style of play, like that of Washington football's Michael Penix Jr. who beat Oregon on Saturday.

To win the Heisman, though, one must have those legendary “Heisman moments” to not only separate themselves from their competition, but also etch themselves into the annals of football history. That moment, although not clearly defined, could be a single play in a crucial must-win game, or it could be multiple games where one player sets himself ahead of the rest of the pack. Through seven weeks of college football action, Penix seized his potential Heisman moment when he led the Huskies football team against Pac-12 rivals, the Oregon Ducks, in a historic top-10 showdown.

Michael Penix Jr. beating Oregon football puts him ahead as Heisman favorite

In what has to be considered a classic college football game that epitomized the spirit of the entire sport, Penix faced off against Bo Nix, the also very talented Oregon quarterback who has garnered his own Heisman talk. While Nix had his own impressive day on Saturday, even statistically besting his counterpart, it was Penix who orchestrated an awe-inspiring, late game performance, delivering the Huskies football team a 36-33 victory in the end. And that's what will matter the most: the winner.

The game was a spectacle, an offensive slugfest featuring two of the nation's premier quarterbacks. Six lead changes, six fourth-down attempts, massive shifts in momentum, and a remarkable display of composure by Penix characterized the all-time classic that took place in Seattle at Husky Stadium.

Penix faced adversity, with Washington football trailing by four points and just over two minutes remaining in the game. However, he needed just two plays and 33 seconds to etch his name in Huskies football lore. With his usual impeccable precision, he found Ja’Lynn Polk first for 35 yards and then Rome Odunze for an 18-yard touchdown strike to seal the Huskies victory.

In case you didn't know it, Penix's favorite target, Odunze made everyone well aware who be winning the Heisman. “You’re looking at the Heisman Trophy winner right there,” Odunze shouted towards Penix as he left the press conference room on Saturday (via ESPN).

Does Oregon football's Dan Lanning's decisions affect Penix's big day?

In the midst of analyzing a gripping football game, it's easy to get caught up in the decisions made by the coaches. Oregon's head coach, Dan Lanning, certainly played a pivotal role in the games outcome with his rather unorthodox choices.

One of the pivotal moments came at the conclusion of the first half, with the Ducks knocking on the door, fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line. Nix attempted a pass, but it was swatted away by Dominique Hampton. The result was a missed opportunity to put points on the board, a decision that would haunt the Ducks.

Midway through the third quarter, another crucial decision presented itself. Facing 4th-and-3 from the Washington football 9-yard line, the Ducks had an opportunity to secure vital points once again. However, Nix's pass fell incomplete, once again leaving the Ducks empty-handed in a crucial situation.

The most debated decision, however, came in the game's waning moments. With the chance to end the game with a 4th-down conversion, Lanning opted to go for it instead of punting and forcing Washington's Michael Penix Jr. to navigate the entire field without the luxury of timeouts. The Ducks turned the ball over on downs again.

Michael Penix Jr's presence influenced Lanning's decision making