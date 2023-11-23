We're here to share our college football odds series, make a Washington State-Washington prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Washington State Cougars will face the Washington Huskies in the Apple Cup this weekend.

Washington State defeated Colorado 56-14 in Week 12. Ultimately, they blew open the game early as they led 42-7 at halftime and never looked bad. Cameron Ward passed for 288 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing 10 times for 27 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Nakia Watson rushed eight times for 47 yards while catching a 23-yard touchdown pass. Josh Kelly had six receptions for 130 yards. Also, Carlos Hernandez added two catches for 77 yards. Kyle Williams added three catches for 46 yards and a score. Overall, the Cougars went 6 for 11 on third down and had 23 first downs. Washington State committed six penalties.

Washington edged out Oregon 22-20 in Week 12. Initially, things were flowing well, as they led 22-10 at halftime. They would barely hold off the Ducks by stopping them on 4th and 5 with 2:10 left in the game. Significantly, Michael Penix Jr. passed for 162 yards while rushing three times for 22 yards and a score. Dillon Johnson rushed 16 times for 89 yards. Meanwhile, Rome Odunze had seven receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns. The Huskies went 6 for 13 on third-down conversions. Additionally, the defense forced Oregon to go 3 for 12 on third-down conversions, and the defense forced three turnovers.

Washington leads the all-time series 72-32-6. Furthermore, the Huskies defeated the Cougars 51-33 in Pullman last season. The Huskies are 9-1 over the last 10 games against the Cougars.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Washington State-Washington Odds

Washington State: +16.5 (-114)

Washington: -16.5 (-106)

Over: 67.5 (-110)

Under: 67.5 (-110)

How to Watch Washington State vs. Washington Week 13

Time: 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT

TV: Fox Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread

The Cougars have not had a great season. However, they still have reason to get up for this rivalry game. They will rise or fall depending on the play of their quarterback and how much he can connect with his receivers.

Ward has passed for 3,419 yards, 22 touchdowns, and five interceptions while also rushing 109 times for 169 yards and eight scores. Meanwhile, the running game has been efficient, with Watson rushing 78 times for 257 yards and four touchdowns. Watson has also caught 20 passes for 249 yards. Therefore, he will need to replicate those stats and lead the Cougars to victory. Kelly has been a good receiver, with 53 receptions for 817 yards and seven touchdowns. Additionally, Williams has caught 56 passes for 758 yards and five scores.

The defense has had a solid season. First, Jordan Hicks has leveled 41 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception. Sam Lockett III has been good, with 37 solo tackles and two interceptions, while Jamorri Colson has tallied one pick. Additionally, Brennan Jackosn has been a great pass rusher, with 21 solo tackles and seven sacks. Ron Stone Jr. has tallied 21 solo tackles and five sacks.

Washington State will cover the spread if they can score first and keep the Washington offense off the field. Then, they need to design some schemes to stop Penix and this high-powered offense.

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread

The Huskies are one of the best teams in college football and can make a case for the National Championship this season. Now, they must finish the season strong and win the Apple Cup.

Penix has passed for 3,695 yards, 30 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Meanwhile, Johnson has rushed 152 times for 879 yards and 11 touchdowns. Odunze has caught 66 passes for 1,206 yards and 11 touchdowns. Additionally, Ja'lynn Polk has 943 yards and eight touchdowns. The offense is a threat from anywhere on the field and in any situation.

The defense has been elite, holding teams down and not letting them score. More importantly, they just survived a dangerous Oregon offense and overcame the Ducks on the road. Bralen Trice has been good, with 19 solo tackles and four sacks. Edufuan Ulofoshio has tallied 48 solo tackles, two sacks, and one interception. Also, Dominique Hampton has added 47 solo tackles and two interceptions.

Washington will cover the spread because Penix will cover the field and make great plays. Then, the defense will stop Washington State and not let them score in bursts.

Final Washington State-Washington Prediction & Pick

The Apple Cup is a yearly tradition that has been around for decades. Ultimately, it always provides an entertaining matchup. But the Huskies are too good for the Cougars to keep up with. Therefore, expect them to play at their elite level and run away with it after a close first quarter.

Final Washington State-Washington Prediction & Pick: Washington: -16.5 (-106)