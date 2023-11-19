The Washington and Washington State football programs announced they have agreed to continue the Apple Cup through at least 2028.

The University of Washington and Washington State University have agreed in principal on a five-year continuation of the Apple Cup football series through at least 2028, the schools announced.

Next year's matchup will take place on Sept. 14, 2024 at Lumen Field in Seattle, with the following four games alternating between the two schools' campuses, according to Washington's press release. Terms are still being finalized.

“The Apple Cup tradition is beloved by Huskies, Cougars and football fans across Washington and beyond, so one of my priorities has been to ensure that it continues into this new era,” University of Washington President Ana Mari Cause said, via the school's press release. “I'm thrilled that we'll be able to continue this tradition, and to kick off the new era at Lumen Field before returning to each campus. I'm grateful to Troy, our colleagues at Washington State University and our partners at First & Goal, Inc. for collaborating to make this happen. This is a win for our fans, our universities and the state of Washington.”

Washington and Washington State will meet for the 115th time on Nov. 25, which will be the last time the two football programs meet as members of the Pac-12.

Washington will leave for the Big Ten next year, while Washington State tries to figure out a long-term solution with Oregon State, the only other remaining member of the Pac-12.

In light of conference realignment, some iconic rivalries have been ended. It is good to see that the Apple Cup will continue until at least 2028.