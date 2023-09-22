Washington State football started the season unranked, but after a terrific 3-0 start to the year, the Cougars are now ranked #21 in the country. Washington State has looked good from the start, and one player that has been particularly impressive is quarterback Cameron Ward. Through three games, Ward has 986 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. What a start to the season for the young man. If he can continue to play like this, Washington State will continue to impress, and they will be able to compete with every team in the conference.

On the road to this 3-0 start, Washington State football has taken down Colorado State, Wisconsin and Northern Colorado. The Cougars easily took care of business against those two Colorado schools, but the Wisconsin game was particularly impressive. The Badgers had a lot of hype surrounding the program heading into the season with Luke Fickell taking over as head coach, and they went into that game favored by five and ranked #19 in the country. Washington State ended up winning that game convincingly, and they proved to the country that they are a threat. That was a massive win.

The Cougars have another ranked team coming to town this week: Oregon State football. The Beavers are also 3-0 on the season, and they ranked #14 in the country. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has looked good to start the season, and he's going to present a lot of challenges for this Washington State defense. Here are four predictions for the big game on Saturday.

Cameron Ward will have his worst game so far

Cameron Ward has been very good so far this season, but the Oregon State defense is going to make things difficult for him. Expect Ward to struggle a little bit more than normal. Ward has thrown for over 400 yards once, over 300 yards twice and over 200 yards in all three games. Don't be surprised if he has more issues than he usually does in this one against the best team he has faced this season to this point.

Cameron Ward will throw his first interception

It's been incredible to watch Ward perform this season for Washington State football, and one of his best traits is taking care of the football. Through three games, he still hasn't thrown a pick. Expect that to change this weekend. Even the best of the best make mistakes sometimes, and Ward is due for a mistake. This is a big game and every possession is going to be crucial. The Beavers are going to make life tough on Ward all day, and they will force that mistake that leads to a turnover at least once.

Cameron Ward will throw exactly two TD passes

Ward is going to struggle a bit more than usual, but he is still a great player and he will still find some success through the air. He is going to throw a couple of touchdown passes to keep this game close and give Washington State a chance to win, but it's going to come to the wire.

Washington will lose a heartbreaker

This is going to be a very good football game. Expect it to be tight all the way through, but Oregon State will eventually come out with the win. The Cougars are getting a lot of love for their win over Wisconsin, and it was a great win, but the Badgers weren't a very good team last year. Yes, they brought in a good coach in the offseason, but that doesn't change how good a program is over night. This Oregon State team is a better than Wisconsin was, and the Beavers are going to come out on top.

Oregon State vs. Washington State kicks off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday from Pullman, WA.