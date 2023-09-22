The Oregon State football team has never been known for being an elite program, but they look like they are destined to compete in the loaded Pac-12 this year. A big reason for success so far is the play of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. He transferred over from Clemson and he has looked good to begin the season. This was a huge pickup for the Beavers, and Uiagalelei has the potential to take this team to new heights. The season has already gotten off to a fantastic start as Oregon State is currently undefeated and ranked #14 in the country. This could be a big season is Corvallis.

Oregon State football is 3-0 after three convincing wins over San Jose State, UC Davis and San Diego State. DJ Uiagalelei has looked pretty good so far this season as he has thrown for 630 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. He has things to tighten up, but he's still off to a fine start. The road gets much tougher this weekend for the Beavers. Oregon State opens Pac-12 conference play on Saturday on the road against #21 Washington State football. This is going to be a very difficult test, and we're going to find out a lot about both teams from this matchup. Here are four predications for Saturday's big game.

This will be DJ Uiagalelei's breakout game

This is Oregon State's first big game of the season, and it's going to be a big test for Uiagalelei. Him and this Beavers team are going to be looking to make a statement, and Uiagalelei is going to have the opportunity for a big game. This is the first game this season where the Beavers have a chance to prove that they are a contender in the Pac-12. Uiagaglelei is going to want to prove that he has arrived, and that this Oregon State team is different. Expect a big game from QB1.

DJ Uiagalelei will throw for 300 yards

Part of having a breakout game as a QB includes big passing yards numbers. If Oregon State is going to win, Uiagalelei is going to need to be at his best, and he seems poised to be up for the challenge. Expect him to make a lot of plays with his arm to give the Beavers a good shot to win this one. It should be a close game throughout, and one mistake can totally change the game. It's hard to see Uiagalelei making that mistake in this one. If he takes care of the football, the Beavers should be in good shape.

DJ Uiagalelei will throw at least two touchdown passes

With passing yards comes passing touchdowns. Uiagalelei is poised for both. He is going to have a big day through the air and he's going to find his playmakers for at least a couple of touchdowns. Elite players make big plays when it matters most, and Uiagalelei is an elite player. He's going to be looking to prove that on Saturday.

Oregon State is going to win a close one

The line heading into this matchup favors the Beavers by three points. This is expected to be a tight one, and that should be what we see. Washington State already has a big win at home this season against a ranked team, but it's not going to happen on Saturday. It's going to be a great game, and Oregon State is going to eventually pull out the win, but the score will be very close. This win for the Beavers will show the rest of the conference that they are legit, and a contender for the Pac-12 title.

Oregon State vs. Washington State kicks off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday from Pullman, WA.