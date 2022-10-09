The Seattle Mariners were dead in the water, facing an 8-1 deficit heading into the sixth inning in front of a hostile crowd filled with Toronto Blue Jays fans. But somehow, some way they were able to pull off a comeback of epic proportions.

The Blue Jays were left stunned in what seemed to be a sure series extender, but one man who wasn’t completely surprised by the Mariners comeback was manager Scott Servais, via Calgary Herald:

“It’s tough to come back in the playoffs against that team in this building,” he said of the Mariners comeback. “We were up against it, but credit to our players. We don’t quit. We haven’t quit all year. There’s a certain resolve that our group has. They just believe in each other. We talked about it coming into this series. We were going to have difficult moments. We knew that. That’s what happens when you play on the road in big games.”

The Blue Jays were undefeated this season, going 18-0 when scoring nine runs or more. They’ve won 54 games in a row dating back a few seasons during such games but the Mariners didn’t care about any of those statistics.

The Mariners broke their longstanding curse of missing the postseason once they punched their ticket to the Wild Card series. But they’re clearly not content with just crashing the party – they want to be the last ones standing.

Up next, the Mariners face another tall task as they take on 106-win Houston Astros in what’s sure to be an electric matchup.