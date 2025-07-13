The Seattle Mariners have grinned and battled so far this season and have put themselves in a position to make another run at the playoffs in a crowded American League down the back half of the season. However, the Mariners are firmly outside of the top group of contenders in Major League Baseball and could look to make some moves to get into that group.

If they want to do so, they will have to do it at the trade deadline coming up at the end of the month. A potential reunion with Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez could be in the cards, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The Seattle Mariners, after (trading) Suárez to the Diamondbacks in November 2023, now would love to have him back in their lineup – and have interest in (Josh) Naylor, too,” Nightengale wrote.

Suarez spent two seasons with the Mariners, so Seattle has gotten a chance to see what he can do up close. During that time, he missed just 12 regular-season games and hit 53 home runs, so there is no question that he would be a positive addition to their lineup.

Suarez was selected as an All-Star this season after having a stellar first half with the Diamondbacks. He is hitting just .249 on the season but has an incredible 31 home runs and an NL-leading 77 RBIs. He has one of the most powerful bats in the Major Leagues and would be a huge addition to the Mariners' lineup.

The Diamondbacks have benefited from Suarez's production this season, but it hasn't been enough to keep them in the race in the loaded NL West, as they currently sit 11 gamed behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the division race. As a result, they could end up being sellers at the deadline, which would lead the Mariners and many others teams to come after Suarez and some of the other top veterans on the roster.