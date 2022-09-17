‘We have to be willing to put our ego aside’: Joe Musgrove’s stern message to Padres amid tight NL Wild Card race

Joe Musgrove sent a message to the San Diego Padres amid their recent mediocre play. The Padres are narrowly holding on to the third spot in the NL Wild Card race. But they are just 5-5 over their last 10 games and the Milwaukee Brewers sit just 1.5 games behind them in the Wild Card as of this story’s publication. Musgrove, who has transformed into the Padres’ ace, gave a powerful message to the team, per The Athletic.

“The game is going to tell us what needs to be done. … We have to be willing to put our ego aside or our own success aside to get to that goal.”

Joe Musgrove wants the Padres to put their ego aside and simply play a quality brand of baseball. They don’t need to be flashy. San Diego needs to find ways to win ball games.

Joe Musgrove is in the midst of a strong 2022 campaign. He owns a 3.28 ERA on the season to go along with 157 strikeouts. He’s ran into some individual struggles as of late which have hampered his overall production. He will try to find his rhythm sooner rather than later as San Diego aims to clinch a postseason berth.

The Padres are desperate to reach the playoffs following last year’s second-half collapse.

Juan Soto has labored miserably since joining the Padres and Josh Bell is also still trying to find his stroke at the plate. Manny Machado has been the one constant on the ball club. But he can’t do it all on his own. Joe Musgrove and the rest of the team will look to step up over the final weeks of the season.