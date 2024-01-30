Wes Unseld Jr. is the head coach of the Washington Wizards. Let's get to know Wes Unseld Jr.'s wife Evelyn Unseld.

Wes Unseld Jr. is currently facing a tough task of turning the Washington Wizards into a legitimate playoff contender. The task at hand is even much tougher after the departure of three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal.

Although Unseld Jr. has the duo of Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma at his disposal, the Wizards are showing major concerns in the 2023-24 season as they're currently 9-37. But while Unseld Jr. has plenty of challenges to figure out, there's no question that he has a strong support system that includes his wife and children. Let's get to know more about Wes Unseld Jr.'s wife Evelyn Unseld.

Who is Evelyn Unseld?

Wes Unseld Jr.'s wife is Evelyn Unseld. Although Wes is one of the most notable figures in the NBA today, as the head coach of the Wizards, there's little to no information known about his wife Evelyn.

Evelyn Unseld's marriage with Wes Unseld Jr.

Given that the Unseld couple prefer to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight, no information is known about how the two actually met or when they got married.

Being a wife of an NBA coach is more often easier than it looks. It requires time away from the family and a lot of attention to detail, in terms of basketball and the organization's system.

But despite the challenges, it seems that Evelyn is quite supportive of her husband's NBA coaching career. In fact, according to a report by The Washington Post, it was revealed that she played an instrumental role in helping Unseld make the jump from assistant coach to an NBA head coach.

After spending 15 years as an assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, and the Denver Nuggets, Unseld threw his name to the pool of names for NBA franchises looking for their next head coach. In the process, Evelyn suggested that her husband hire an agent that can handle his negotiation matters.

Wes Unseld Jr. and Evelyn Unseld's children together

Since getting married, the Unseld couple have raised two beautiful children together. Their names are Layla and Westley. In fact, Wes was spending time with the kids, along with his wife and mother Connie, when he got the call that the Wizards hired him.

In a suspenseful family day, Unseld recalled “I remember my kids being so restless one night during the visit. I promised them ice cream after I made my last call of the day.”

The Unseld household is certainly a tight-knit family. In fact, during Wes' first day as the head coach of the Wizards, Evelyn and the kids were present and proud of his hiring.

When Wes isn't coaching on the Wizards sidelines, the Wizards coach loves to spend his free time with the family. In fact, he bares that they often watch movies in the theater together. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family had to make other plans in order to keep themselves safe from the virus.

In an interview with Moco 360 Media, Wes claimed “We love movies. It was tough getting through COVID because we couldn’t go to the movies. Movie night, whether out or just throwing something on TV and popping some popcorn, all of us enjoy that.”

Initially, the family resided in Montgomery County, based on a report by Baltimore Magazine. However, it seems that they've now moved to the Potomac area.

Wes Unseld Jr. and Evelyn Unseld making an impact to the community

Coach Unseld: “This is about my mom and her vision — to sustain for 40-plus years her life’s mission to impact lives." 📝 Recapping a special day in Baltimore as we partnered with @HeartofAmericaF to unveil renovations at the Unselds' School. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) April 13, 2022

In 2020, the Unseld household grieved the passing of Wes Unseld Sr., a Hall of Fame basketball player and the father of the current Wizards head coach. But in a statement by the Unseld family, released by the NBA, Unseld's legacy continues to be felt until today thanks to his family.

The Unseld family, including Evelyn, continues to make an impact to the community by helping out in the operation of Unseld's School, which was one of the biggest accomplishment by the Unseld family. The said school continues to make an impact to the community by educating students in Baltimore who hold the keys to the future of the city.

Furthermore, the Unseld couple also participates in community outreach programs. Back in 2022, the Unseld couple was one of the participants in the giving out of thanksgiving meals and goods at the Monumental Basketball’s Thankful Meals by outreach organization called CareFirst BlueCross Blueshield in a partnership with the Washington Wizards organization, based on a report by the NBA.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Wes Unseld's wife Evelyn Unseld.