The West Virginia Mountaineers were dealt a huge blow this offseason when head coach Bob Huggins was arrested on a DUI charge. While Huggins initially resigned, he later did an about-face and claimed he was forced into resignation and that he was looking to sue the university. While nothing major is expected from that, new head coach Josh Eilert will be tasked with rebuilding a once storied program. The West Virginia Mountaineers have been active in the transfer portal in reshaping their roster this offseason. West Virginia made another move this week in adding former Eastern Michigan guard Noah Farrakhan in the transfer portal as per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

https://x.com/tiptonedits/status/1692275827080155233?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

Noah Farrakhan committed to West Virginia after entering the transfer portal following his junior season at Eastern Michigan. Farrakhan began his college basketball career at East Carolina in the American Athletic Conference before transferring to Eastern Michigan. He played two seasons at Eastern Michigan before entering the transfer portal again. He will potentially have two seasons left of NCAA eligibility with his senior year and his extra COVID year.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Since Farrakhan is a two-time transfer, he will need a waiver from the NCAA to be able to play this upcoming season.

This past season, he suited up in 31 games for Eastern Michigan. He averaged 12.1 points per game, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists with splits of 43.2 percent shooting from the field, 24.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Farrakhan was a potential five-star recruit when he was in high school.