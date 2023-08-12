The West Virginia Mountaineers dealt with a bit of controversy during this offseason when longtime head coach Bob Huggins resigned from his position after a DUI incident. While Huggins has done an about face and threatened legal action saying he was forced to resign, nothing more has come from that and the Mountaineers will move on with Josh Eilert as their new head coach. Eilert will be tasked with improving a team that lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last season. West Virginia made a big move towards that goal on Friday with the transfer portal addition of former Georgetown center Akok Akok as per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

NEWS: Georgetown graduate transfer Akok Akok has committed to West Virginia, per sources. Began his career at UConn.

He didn't stay without a school for long after entering the transfer portal. Akok Akok entered the transfer portal on Friday afternoon and by the evening he had already committed to West Virginia. Akok began his college basketball career at UConn where he played for three seasons from 2019-2022. He transferred to Georgetown last season and now he will arrive at West Virginia as a graduate transfer.

Last season during his lone year at Georgetown, Akok suited up in 31 games, all starts, and played a little over 30 minutes per game. He averaged 6.5 points per game, 6.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.0 blocked shots with splits of 45.5 percent shooting from the field, 28.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 73.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Akok will help fortify the Mountaineers frontline with his shot blocking and activity around the basket.