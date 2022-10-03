What to look for on Netflix for October 2022

With October now upon us, it’s widely expected that there’ll be some exciting new additions to Netflix. This only makes it safe to assume that we’re in for one fun month of thrilling new watches on the popular streaming platform. As we approach a new season of stellar performances, there’s bound to be a plethora of memorable new flicks making their way to Netflix. So without further ado, let’s discuss some of the best new features to keep an eye out for in October 2022.

What to watch on Netflix in October 2022

The Midnight Club

In this spooky new series coming to Netflix on October 7th, the story follows a group of five terminally ill patients at Brightcliffe Hospice who start holding a series of midnight gatherings. At these get-togethers, they begin to share scary stories with one another, some of which may prove to true while others are probably more mythical or fictitious. Either way, this hip new show will make for a fun watch ahead of Halloween weekend.

The Good Nurse

Led by Hollywood A-listers Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, this Netflix film follows Nurse Amy Loughren (Chastain) who is put in a tough spot when her longtime colleague Charlie Cullen (Redmayne) is charged with multiple counts of murdering patients over a 16-year span. Across two states and nine hospitals, Cullen was continually found responsible for these deaths but was never charged for any of them. With two onscreen veterans in Redmayne and Chastain leading the charge, this film will be an absolute must-watch.

The Redeem Team

Following a heartbreaking loss to Argentina in the 2004 Olympic semifinals in basketball, the U.S. Men’s National Team was reengaged and ready to take back the gold at the 2008 Olympics held in Beijing. Recruiting a new star-studded lineup that would be led by the late great Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Dwayne Wade, Team USA embarked on a dominant journey to reclaim the throne.

Under the guidance and tutelage of hoops mastermind and Duke coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski, Team USA hoops would implement a new game plan in their quest to championship glory. This documentary closely follows USA basketball behind the scenes in what will undoubtedly be a fun and feel good walk down memory lane.

The Playlist

For anyone who’s a creative, tech guru, or aspiring entrepreneur and appreciates a story of innovation, this Netflix mini-series will be right up your alley. The Playlist tells the story of how Swedish tech entrepreneur Daniel Ek and his business partner Martin Lorentzon revolutionized the music industry with free and legal music streaming when they founded Spotify. The intrigue and allure of this epic story will be must-see tv and should be on your list of what to watch in October.

The School for Good and Evil

It’s an all-out battle between good and evil that has a pair of best friends pitted against one another. As good friends Sophie and Agatha are drawn into an enchanted school where heroes and villains are trained to keep the balance and stand their ground, they’re also forced to match wits and go head-to-head. With a well-rounded supporting cast that features Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, Laurence Fishburne, Sir Ben Kingsley, and Cate Blanchett, this is one fantasy flick not to be missed and will definitely dazzle audiences from start to finish.