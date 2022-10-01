Editorials
New to Netflix this Month (October 2022)
New month, new shows. We’re entering the holiday season, but before that, we’re going through the spooky month. And this month of October, there are a lot of shows new to Netflix that will surely put on the fright. But for those of you who are going to Netflix for a haven from all the horror this month, then Netflix still has a lot of shows for you. Don’t you worry, this month’s isn’t just full of frights – there are still shows you can watch to make you laugh, cry, and enjoy a weekend of binge-watching.
Do note, however, that we’re only accurate for up to what information is available at the time of this article’s publication. For this article, we are on point as of October 1, 3:00 PM Eastern.
- 17 Again
- 30 Minutes or Less
- 60 Days In: Season 3
- Any Given Sunday
- Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2
- Call Me by Your Name
- Charlotte’s Web (2006)
- Chocolat
- City Slickers
- The Color Purple
- Gladiator
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- I Love You, Man
- Labyrinth
- Land of the Lost
- Last Seen Alive
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- National Lampoon’s European Vacation
- National Lampoon’s Vacation
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Point Break (1991)
- Risky Business
- Robin Hood
- Runaway Bride
- Rush Hour
- Rush Hour 2
- Rush Hour 3
- Scooby-Doo
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- Sex and the City 2
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
- Vegas Vacation
- Walking Tall
- Wedding Crashers
- Yes Man
- Forever Queens – Forever Queens follows the lives of Mexican showbiz queens Lucía Méndez, Sylvia Pasquel, Laura Zapata, and Lorena Herrera as they try to reinvent themselves.
- Chip and Potato: Season 4
- Jexi
- Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester
- Bling Empire: Season 3 – Trouble is brewing as dissension rises in the group, but they all still stay true to their objective of rising up the rungs of society and becoming as rich and as fabulous as they possibly could.
- High Water
- Jumping from High Places
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
- Nailed It!: Season 7 – A new season of the delectable disaster of a cooking show is back. This season, the theme is all about spooks, as our bakers engage in a Halloween season, featuring treats based on some of Netflix’s hottest shows like The Witcher, Cobra Kai, and The Umbrella Academy.
- The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero
- The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave
- Togo
- Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake
- The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo
- Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
- Derry Girls: Season 3 – Being a teenager is tough enough. Being a teenager while your country is experiencing some very serious political affairs is another story.
- Doll House
- Glitch – Are UFOs real? Hong Ji Hyo believes that her boyfriend was taken by one, and now she’s on a journey to get her love of her life back.
- Kev Adams: The Real Me
- Luckiest Girl Alive
- Man on Pause
- The Midnight Club – Now this one’s for the spooky books. Mike Flanagan returns with another horror-thriller show following up on the success of his Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Bly Manor. In this show, a group of terminally ill friends who stay in the same hospice tells each other scary stories at midnight. They make a pact that whoever dies first will have to be responsible for communicating with the others from beyond the grave. Spooky stuff start happening when one of them did leave the hospice in a coffin.
- The Mole
- Oddballs
- Old People
- The Redeem Team
- TIGER & BUNNY 2 – The second part of the second season of action superhero anime series TIGER & BUNNY returns this month on Netflix.
- Missing Link
- LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2
- Spirit Rangers
- The Cage
- DEAW
- Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever
- Island of the Sea Wolves
- Belascoarán, PI
- Blackout
- Easy-Bake Battle
- The Nutty Boy
- Wild Croc Territory
- Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2
- Exception
- The Playlist
- The Sinner: Season 4: Percy
- Someone Borrowed
- Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal
- Black Butterflies
- The Curse of Bridge Hollow
- Everything Calls for Salvation
- Holy Family
- Mismatched: Season 2
- Take 1 – The opportunity of a lifetime doesn’t come twice, but not everyone goes out of their comfort zone to meet them. Now, one artist has his chance to grab the limelight. Will he be able to make the most of his one take?
- Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween
- Under the Queen’s Umbrella – As a Queen, there are protocols that will define how you move around others. However, what would you do if your Princes don’t act the way they are supposed to – being rambunctious and rowdy as they are?
- Dracula Untold
- Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
- Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant
- Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles
- LiSA Another Great Day
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3
- The Green Glove Gang
- Love Is Blind: Season 3
- Notre-Dame
- The School for Good and Evil
- The Stranger
- 28 Days Haunted
- Barbarians II
- Descendant
- From Scratch
- High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule
- ONI: Thunder God’s Tale
- Pokémon Ultimate Journeys
- LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show
- Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping
- The Chalk Line
- Barbie Epic Road Trip
- Blade of the 47 Ronin
- Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – Guillermo Del Toro unleashes the most horrifying and genre-defining horror stories that he could muster with eight episodes of pure scares.
- Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn
- The Good Nurse
- Hellhole
- Robbing Mussolini
- Cici
- Daniel Spellbound
- Dubai Bling
- Earthstorm
- Family Reunion: Part 5
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- Romantic Killer
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself
- Big Mouth: Season 6
- Drink Masters
- I AM A STALKER
- If Only
- My Encounter with Evil
- Wendell & Wild
- Wild is the Wind
- Deadwind: Season 3
And that’s all of the new shows coming to Netflix this month of October. If you want to check out what came out last month, then you might want to revisit our entire list for all of the new shows that came to Netflix in September.