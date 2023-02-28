The Charlotte Hornets just can not catch a break this season. The injury bug has bitten this team ever since the preseason kicked off at the top of October months ago. Gordon Hayward has missed 26 games, Terry Rozier has missed 11, and LaMelo Ball has missed 27 games so far in the 2022-23 season. Unfortunately, Ball will miss the rest of the 2022-23 season after fracturing his ankle, as reported by Shams Charania. It was his third time suffering an injury to his ankle already, but this fracture is the icing on the cake for the injury-riddled year.

Ball was averaging 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game in 36 games this season. He just started peaking at the right time. In fact, his team rattled off five straight wins before he hurt his ankle in a 117-106 win over the Detroit Pistons. The team just started to mesh well after finally getting guys healthy and finding a rhythm.

Gordon Hayward knows exactly how it feels to miss extended periods of time. Here’s what he had to say about Ball’s injury:

“It sucks. Injuries are the worst part about the game. I know that all too well. I already reached out to him, but it sucks and I feel for him. I feel like we were starting to figure some stuff out a little bit (on the court) and then another injury. Certainly disappointing and tough for him, tough for our team.”

Head coach Steve Clifford chimed in as well and said, “Unfortunately, we’re experienced at playing without all of them, so it’s not like it’s going to be brand new. It’s tough, too, because he was starting to play so well, and the team obviously was playing better and better.”

What’s next?

Charlotte likely wasn’t going to thrust themselves into Play-In contention with our without LaMelo Ball. Still, watching the young and veteran talent mesh together appeared to be the goal of coaching & management. Even with Ball gone for the season that should still be the goal. Evaluate Mark Williams, Bryce McGowens, and the rest of the core to see who are cornerstones alongside their star point guard.

Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes heat up

Again, it is sad to see a young star get hurt. Ball is nothing short of sensational every time he steps out onto the floor. The good news is that this draft holds a few talented players toward the top of the lottery. Assuming that the Hornets will not be able to stay consistent with their recent win streak, The Wembanyama whispers are picking up steam again. Charlotte currently has the fourth-worst record in the league behind the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Detroit Pistons. It’ll be interesting to see how the rest of the season shakes out.