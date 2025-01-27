It’s time for the Washington Commanders to mull over what went wrong against the Eagles. And they must struggle with the loss of a Cinderella season. But looking forward to 2025, here is how Jayden Daniels ranks among quarterbacks after his standout rookie season.

With a tremendous regular season and three impressive playoff games, Daniels thrust himself into the elite conversation among NFL quarterbacks. He threw for 3,568 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions while leading the Commanders to the playoffs. He also rushed for 891 yards and six scores.

In the playoffs, he dialed in for 822 yards passing in three games with five touchdowns and only one interception. The pick came late in the fourth quarter when the Commanders fell into desperation mode. Also, Daniels led Washington to its first NFC Championship game in 33 years.

Here’s the ranking of NFL quarterbacks heading into the 2025 season:

No. 1

Bills QB Josh Allen stands above Jayden Daniels

Yes, he fell short of a Super Bowl trip, but Allen won the playoff battle against the other quarterback in the mix for this spot. He fell short of topping Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship game, but it came in a game of inches. Literally. Did Allen get that first down in the fourth quarter? History will say no.

Allen didn’t make excuses, according to buffalobills.com, which is another reason he remains at the head of the quarterback class.

“You can either get it done or you can't and we didn't get it done,” Allen said. “They've ended a lot of teams' seasons too. It's a good squad, they had a good plan tonight, and again they made one more play than we did.”

Allen said the loss hurt, according to espn.com.

“It's not fun. But to be the champs, you've got to beat the champs, and we didn't do it tonight,” Allen said.

But this will make him hungry again. And dangerous in 2025. Both of those apply to Daniels as well. Allen will be coming off a 28-to-6 interception-to-TD ratio. And he also scored 12 touchdowns on the ground, giving him 27 over the past two years. His ability to score rushing touchdowns sets him slightly apart from Daniels and …

No. 2

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson still elite

Numbers don’t lie, and Jackson’s 41-to-4 pick-to-TD ratio couldn’t have been much better. He also flashed his typical wheels with 915 yards rushing and four scores. So he matches Daniels at each turn.

And there’s still time for him to have more playoff success, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“Lamar Jackson's playoff record after seven seasons is the same as Peyton Manning's at the same point in his career,” Clifton Brown wrote. “Manning eventually won two Super Bowls. Don't believe that Jackson is running out of time. He's not, and he's still getting better.”

Some people have dinged Jackson for his playoff turnovers. But Ravens coach John Harbaugh defended his star quarterback, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“It's how football works,” Harbaugh said. “If you want to draw some big cosmic thread, you draw it for every single team in the league except the team that wins. It's a big challenge. It's tough to get in the playoffs. Then it's tough to win playoff games. Now you have to stack four playoff wins to win a championship, and when you don't win it, you're going to start drawing threads. I think people like to talk about what they want to talk about, and they want draw conclusions because … It's cool. It's good. I understand it. People love football, and you should be talking about all of that. But the men who play this game deserve to be respected – and I know you do, I know you respect them – because it's tough out there.”

No. 3

Bengals QB Joe Burrow

A case can be made to put Burrow ahead of Jackson. However, his non-existent running threat will keep him a notch below.

Yes, Burrow had an amazing season with 4,918 yards passing and 43 touchdowns with nine interceptions. And it took nearly all of those passing numbers to keep him above Daniels.

No. 4

Jayden Daniels earned respect quickly

If you don’t think Daniels belongs this high, consider the Pro Football Focus rankings. He finished with an overall grade of 90.6. That’s good enough for the No. 5 spot. And yes, he finished ahead of Patrick Mahomes.

You can make a case for Justin Herbert, who ranked No. 3 in passer rating. But Daniels should improve from year one to year two, and that makes him a legitimate top-four guy already.

Certainly Daniels left the 2024 season with plenty of reason to be hungry in 2025. He said he didn’t like the feeling of losing in the NFC title game, according to Commanders.com.

“Obviously, it sucks. It just sucks,” he said, “but I can't be prouder of the guys in the locker room. Year 1. We all just meshed. We got to this point, but at the end of the day we lost. It sucks, but we'll move on from this.”

Other rankings at the QB position

5. Justin Herbert, Chargers

6. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

7. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

8. Brock Purdy, 49ers

9. C.J. Stroud, Texans

10. Jalen Hurts, Eagles