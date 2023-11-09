Jason Benetti sent a message to White Sox fans after leaving Chicago to become the broadcaster for the Detroit Tigers

It was announced on Thursday that broadcaster Jason Benetti will join the Detroit Tigers in 2024, ultimately ending his time with the Chicago White Sox. The news upset White Sox fans who loved listening to Benetti call games for Chicago. Benetti posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) to Sox fans after his move to the Tigers was officially announced.

“Dear @whitesox fans, You’ve spent 8 years making me feel welcome and loved and appreciated. And I love you dearly. I will always cherish you and your passion and joy. You mean more than you know to me. Thank you for filling my heart. #IsItRaining Yes, as I type this,” Benetti wrote.

The Tigers shared on X that Benetti agreed to a “multi-year contract” to become the team's TV play-by-play broadcaster. It is unclear what led Benetti to leave Chicago in pursuit of Detroit. Regardless of the reason, he is set for a new journey.

Jason Benetti heads to the Tigers

The White Sox and Tigers, who both play in the American League Central, have struggled in recent years. Detroit features an up-and-coming roster, however. The Tigers should be able to make a playoff run within the next year or two.

Benetti will fit in well with Detroit. He has plenty of broadcasting experience, previously calling games for NBC Sports, ESPN, and more.

He was Chicago's play-by-play broadcaster from 2016-2023, earning the favor of fans during that time. His experience in the AL Central will have him more than prepared to take over full-time play-by-play duties for the Tigers.

Detroit fans will enjoy having Jason Benetti as the voice of the Tigers for years to come.